Champions League: OM cries foul after defeat to Real Madrid

The coach of Olympique de Marseille, Roberto De Zerbi, did not mince his words after his team’s 2-1 defeat on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Beaten by two penalties converted by Kylian Mbappé, OM had long believed they could get a result against Real Madrid, but it was the referee’s decision to award a second penalty to the Merengues that sparked the Italian coach’s anger.

“That’s never a penalty. It’s disgraceful! “, fumed De Zerbi in the press conference, saying the contact on Vinicius Junior did not warrant a sanction. And he added: “After the match against Real Sociedad, everyone was talking about injustice against Real Madrid. Today, it’s us who are paying the price.”

Despite a courageous performance, OM leaves Spain with no points and sees its task become more difficult in this strong Champions League group.