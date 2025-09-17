BY COUNTRIES
Champions League: OM cries foul after defeat to Real Madrid

Champions League: OM cries foul after defeat to Real Madrid

Uncategorized
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
L'attaquant de l'OM Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
The coach of Olympique de Marseille, Roberto De Zerbi, did not mince his words after his team’s 2-1 defeat on Tuesday night at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Beaten by two penalties converted by Kylian Mbappé, OM had long believed they could get a result against Real Madrid, but it was the referee’s decision to award a second penalty to the Merengues that sparked the Italian coach’s anger.

“That’s never a penalty. It’s disgraceful! “, fumed De Zerbi in the press conference, saying the contact on Vinicius Junior did not warrant a sanction. And he added: “After the match against Real Sociedad, everyone was talking about injustice against Real Madrid. Today, it’s us who are paying the price.”

Despite a courageous performance, OM leaves Spain with no points and sees its task become more difficult in this strong Champions League group.

