Champions League, Barça: Lamine Yamal promises hell for Atlético Madrid

On the eve of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atlético Madrid, Lamine Yamal shows total confidence. The Barça prodigy firmly believes in a comeback against the Colchoneros.

That set the tone. In a press conference, on the eve of a decisive Champions League showdown, Lamine Yamal appeared with unwavering determination. Despite a two-goal deficit conceded in the first leg, FC Barcelona refuses to surrender to fatalism. Fueled by a strong conviction, the young Catalan winger stressed the team’s mindset: give everything, until the last second. For him, the outcome remains open, provided they believe and maintain maximum intensity throughout the match. In an attacking stance, Yamal assured that his team would not give up, whatever the final result. A clear message ahead of the trip to the Metropolitano: Barça will fight for its chance with all it has.

Already very much in the spotlight during the first leg, despite a lack of success, the Blaugrana No. 10 feels ready to take a step forward. Hindered at the start of the season, he now believes he has regained all his sensations, at the best moment. Even better, he did not hesitate to display his individual ambitions. Eager to swing the match, Yamal hopes to exploit spaces and beat his opponents in a one-on-one. A declaration that is sure to catch Diego Simeone’s attention, renowned for the defensive rigor of his teams. The question remains whether Atlético will risk giving him freedom. One thing is certain: the danger is identified.