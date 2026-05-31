CEP 2026 in Benin: 17 teachers from Zou removed after a boycott of the mock exam.

Seventeen teachers from the Abomey School District have been provisionally suspended from any activities related to the 2026 Primary School Certificate (CEP) after refusing to participate in the supervision and grading of the national mock exam. According to the school administration, this measure aims to prevent any blockages during the official session in June, while the reasons for the boycott have not yet been made public.

The Abomey School District has suspended 17 teachers from participating in the activities of the Primary School Certificate (CEP) June 2026 session, per service note number 207/CS-AB/DS according to the media Triomphe Mag, due to their refusal to take part in the supervision and grading operations during the national mock exam for the CEP organized on May 18, 19, 20, and 21. The measure, taken under the authority of the Departmental Directorate of Maternal and Primary Education of Zou, aims, according to its wording, to “prevent any potential blockages of this national exam.” The officials responsible for conducting the CEP activities have been instructed to systematically replace the concerned teachers in all activities related to the exam.

The suspension is termed “provisional,” awaiting potential disciplinary actions. It affects 17 teachers from institutions in the Abomey School District, all named specifically in the service note. Among them are agents from public primary schools (EPP) from several localities in the Zou department (Dily-Cotcho, Domiguessi, Houenoussou, Akplanou, Houngoudo, Zassa, Mahassia, Zounzonme, Agblomè, Sogon, Houinlinhouin, Adandokpodji) as well as two teachers from private institutions, EPP Espoir and l’école Enfant Épanoui.

The reasons that led these 17 teachers to boycott the mock exam have not been specified.

A national mock exam under pressure

The national mock exam for the CEP is held each year by the Ministry of Maternal and Primary Education as a preparatory step for the official exam. It serves as a diagnostic tool for assessing students’ levels and an indicator for departmental management. Teacher participation in the supervision and grading operations is a service obligation.

The official June 2026 CEP session will involve tens of thousands of students from the Zou department, including Abomey, the regional capital and historic city of Benin. The smooth conduct of the mock exam is critical for organizing the grading and reporting of results at the central level.

In recent years, Benin has experienced several episodes of tension in the primary education sector related to salary demands or career advancement issues. The Benin Trade Union Confederation (CSTB), which denounced in May 2026 the disappearance of the Ministry of Labor in the Wadagni government, had also previously supported movements in this sector.