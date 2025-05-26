GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
CEP 2025 in Benin: 271,890 candidates expected

CEP 2025 in Benin: 271,890 candidates expected

Society
By Edouard Djogbénou
Official launch of the Primary School Certificate (CEP) exam, June 2021 session at the Ayou School Complex Center, Allada commune, Atlantique-54 department
Official launch of the Primary School Certificate (CEP) exam, June 2021 session at the Ayou School Complex Center, Allada commune, Atlantique-54 department
One week ahead of the official start of the 2025 session of the Primary School Certificate exam (Certificat d’Études Primaires, CEP), official figures have been released.

A total of 271,890 candidates are expected to sit for the exam across testing centers throughout the country, according to a note signed by the Director of Exams and Competitions, dated May 23.

This represents a 5.81% increase compared to last year. Of the total, 131,660 candidates are girls, making up just under half, a figure that highlights the ongoing progress in girls’ education across the country.

The Ministry of Pre-school and Primary Education also announced the participation of 98 candidates with disabilities, a significant figure reflecting the authorities’ commitment to fostering an inclusive education system. These special needs candidates are distributed as follows:

  • 21 visually impaired
  • 16 students with cerebral motor impairment (IMOC)
  • 61 hearing impaired

Special arrangements have been made to ensure these children can take the exam under conditions adapted to their specific needs.

For this 2025 session, 805 testing centers will be opened across the country. Education officials have assured that all logistical, pedagogical, and security measures are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the exam.

“All preparations are complete, and our teams are fully mobilized to ensure the 2025 CEP runs smoothly. Our top priorities remain fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for all candidates,” said a ministry official.

