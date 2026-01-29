CAN 2025: CAF strikes hard, heavy sanctions on Senegal and Morocco.

The CAF has unveiled a series of suspensions and fines targeting players, coaching staff, and federations of Senegal and Morocco, following the incidents that marred the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

La suite après la publicité

You're currently on the classic version Try Benin Web TV 2.0 now. Discover BWTV 2.0

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has made public the disciplinary sanctions resulting from the incidents that occurred during the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, targeting Senegal, Morocco, as well as several players and officials from both national teams.

In a statement, the continental body specifies that these decisions follow violations of the regulations, including acts of unfair play, lack of respect, and damage to the integrity of the game, committed during and after the match.

On the Senegalese side, head coach Pape Bouna Thiaw has been suspended for five matches in CAF competitions and fined $100,000 for inappropriate conduct. Two international players, Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr, have each received two-match suspensions for showing disrespect to the referee.

The Senegalese Football Federation, for its part, was fined a total of $615,000: $300,000 for the behavior of its supporters, $300,000 for the inappropriate conduct of players and staff, and an additional $15,000 after the warnings received by five players during the final.

On the Moroccan side, Achraf Hakimi has been suspended for two matches, one of which is suspended for one year. Ismaël Saibari has, for his part, received a three-match suspension accompanied by a $100,000 fine. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has also been sanctioned: $200,000 for the inappropriate behavior of ball kids, $100,000 for disruptions related to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, and $15,000 for the use of lasers by supporters during the match.



