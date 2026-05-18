CAN U17 2026: Tanzania heads to the quarter-finals, Senegal bounces back

The second day of the group stage of the U17 AFCON 2026 reshuffled the cards this Sunday. While Tanzania secured its spot in the knockout stage with a resounding victory over Angola, Senegal found renewed hope by dominating Ghana. Algeria, for its part, confirmed its ambitions against South Africa.

The second day of the group stage of the U17 AFCON 2026 delivered its final verdicts on Sunday with several decisive matches in groups C and D. The standout performance of the day was by Tanzania, which confirmed its excellent tournament start by clinching a second consecutive victory.

Facing Angola, the young Tanzanians asserted their authority with a 3-0 win, thereby validating their qualification for the knockout stage even before the final day. Solid defensively and effective offensively, they are establishing themselves as one of the pleasant surprises of this edition held in Morocco. In the other match of group C, Mali was held to a draw by Mozambique (1-1). This result completely revitalizes the race for qualification before the final matches of the group.

Senegal is Back on Track

Against the wall after a failed entry into the competition, Senegal reacted perfectly in group D. The Little Lions achieved a valuable success against Ghana (1-0), a result that keeps them alive in the competition and helps them regain confidence before the final day. In the same group, Algeria dominated South Africa (2-0). An important victory that places the young Fennecs in a strong position in the fight for the quarter-finals.







