Benin: the Constitutional Court learns from the presidential election of April 12

The Constitutional Court of Benin completed a five-day seminar on Friday, July 17, in Agoué, focused on evaluating the presidential election of April 12, 2026.

During this meeting, the members of the High Court reviewed the entire electoral process to identify strengths, challenges faced, and necessary improvements for upcoming elections.

The closing ceremony was presided over by the court’s vice-president, Nicolas Assogba, representing the absent president, Dorothé Sossa.

In his speech, Nicolas Assogba praised the quality of the work done and stated that the goals of the seminar had been fully achieved. He reminded that evaluating practices is essential to improve the institution’s functioning, quoting management expert Peter Drucker: “What gets measured gets improved.”

The participants made several recommendations aimed at strengthening electoral procedures and consolidating the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court.

The vice-president also announced the upcoming creation of a committee tasked with examining the seminar’s conclusions.

After validation by the General Assembly of the Court, these recommendations will be integrated into a future electoral procedure manual, which will serve as a reference for the upcoming elections.

In closing the proceedings, Nicolas Assogba urged the members of the High Court to continue their efforts in innovation and continuous improvement to enhance the credibility of the Court and the trust of citizens in the electoral process.

Through this initiative, the Constitutional Court demonstrates its commitment to refining its methods and preparing for upcoming electoral deadlines with a constant concern for transparency and legal security.