Porto-Novo: a 13-year-old girl arrested with 40 kg of fake medicines in Djlado

A new distribution network for smuggled pharmaceutical products has been dismantled in the Beninese capital.

Officers from the 5th arrondissement police station in Porto-Novo carried out a successful raid in the Djlado neighborhood, leading to the seizure of nearly 40 kilograms of illicit products and the arrest of a minor.

The operation was triggered following information about a suspicious business near the Ouando health center. A police team quickly deployed to the scene to inspect the targeted establishment. The searches uncovered a significant stock of counterfeit medications hidden within the point of sale.

At the scene, the police arrested the person running the business, a mere 13-year-old girl. During initial questioning, the young girl explained that the establishment and the merchandise belong to her guardian, who is currently absent.

The minor has been held at the police station for further investigations to locate the presumed owner of the stock.