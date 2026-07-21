CRIET: 10 years in prison confirmed on appeal for a motorcycle taxi driver for sexual abuse of a little girl in Ekpè.

The appeals chamber of the Court for the repression of economic offenses and terrorism (CRIET) has definitively ruled on the case between the public prosecutor’s office and a motorcycle taxi driver prosecuted for sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl. In its hearing on May 20, 2026, the special court fully confirmed the sentence pronounced in the first instance, thus maintaining the convicted individual under a sentence of 10 years of criminal imprisonment, including 7 years without parole, along with a fine of one million CFA francs.

The events took place in June 2025 in Ekpè, within the commune of Sèmè-Kpodji. According to details revealed by the National Institute for Women (INF) as part of the show “Echoes of the CRIET,” the young victim had been sent by her mother to buy flour in the neighborhood. It was on her way that she crossed paths with the accused, a thirty-something man from the same area. Taking advantage of this proximity, the man forcibly led the girl into his room before locking the door to sexually assault her.

Once alerted, the National Institute for Women immediately joined the case as a civil party, facilitating the arrest and the transfer of the suspect to the special prosecutor’s office.

The first judgment, delivered on January 28, 2025, by the first instance court, had already found the motorcycle taxi driver guilty of sexual abuse of a minor. In addition to the prison sentence and the fine of one million CFA francs, the court had ordered him to pay 500,000 CFA francs in damages to the victim, as well as a symbolic franc to the INF. The appeal decision now definitively seals the fate of the convicted individual by making these sanctions fully enforceable.