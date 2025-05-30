Cameroon: father of singer Lydol jailed for murder of a child

- Publicité-

Dagobert Nwafo, father of renowned Cameroonian slam artist Lydol, has been formally charged with the premeditated murder of a 6-year-old child and placed in pre-trial detention at Kondengui Central Prison in Yaoundé. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The case, which involves the brutal stabbing of young Mathis in his home, has shocked the nation and taken on a high-profile dimension due to Nwafo’s connection to the well-known artist. The 47-year-old is now being prosecuted for premeditated murder, a charge carrying severe legal consequences under Cameroonian law.

According to judicial sources and reports relayed by RFI, the chain of events began with a heated altercation between Nwafo and the child’s father at a local bar. A few hours later, Nwafo allegedly returned to his home to retrieve a knife and went to the victim’s residence, where he fatally attacked the boy—an innocent bystander to a conflict between adults.

Six-month remand ahead of trial

The investigating judge has issued a six-month remand order, citing the premeditated nature of the act as grounds for classifying it as murder rather than manslaughter. The trial is expected to begin no later than November 27, 2025.

The suspect’s family ties to Lydol—one of Cameroon’s most celebrated and visible cultural figures—have only intensified public attention. The artist has yet to make a public statement about the tragedy, which, while not of her doing, has thrust her into a deeply personal and painful public spotlight.

Cameroon’s Ministry of Justice has vowed full transparency and a thorough investigation into the case, which has sent shockwaves through the country and sparked widespread outrage.