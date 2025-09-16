BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Uncategorized image/svg+xml Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years in prison for an attempted coup d'état
World

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sentenced to 27 years in prison for an attempted coup d’état

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
L'ancien président Jair Bolsonaro @AFP
L'ancien président Jair Bolsonaro @AFP
- Advertisement -

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) was found guilty of attempting a coup on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced him to 27 years and three months in prison for having organized, according to the prosecution, a “criminal organization” aimed at keeping him in power after his defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

- Publicité-

According to the judges, Bolsonaro is guilty of conspiring to overthrow the democratic order. Among the alleged maneuvers is a supposed plot to eliminate the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, although the act did not succeed due to the lack of support from some senior military officers.

Eight of his close associates: former ministers and high-ranking military officers were also among the defendants. Their sentences range from 2 to 26 years in prison, depending on their level of involvement.

- Publicité-

The sentence makes Jair Bolsonaro ineligible to run until 2030. Under house arrest, he did not attend the reading of the verdict, citing health reasons. His lawyers denounce an “excessive” sentence and announce their intention to appeal, including to international bodies.

They have five days after the official publication of the judgment to file an appeal. As long as this procedure is not exhausted, the former president will not be imprisoned.

The verdict prompted strong reactions internationally. Former U.S. president Donald Trump denounced a “witch hunt,” saying that Bolsonaro was the victim of a political trial. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned possible “appropriate reprisals” in a message on X, while Brasilia reaffirmed its determination not to give in to external pressures.

- Publicité-

This is the first time a former Brazilian head of state has been convicted for attempting to overthrow the democratic order.

This conviction marks a political and judicial turning point in Brazil, with consequences that go beyond the Bolsonaro case. It could redefine the relationship between civilian authority and the armed forces and rekindle the debate over citizens’ trust in the rule of law.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS