Benin’s 2026 presidential election: CENA unveils the electoral calendar and the major milestones

The Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) has published the official schedule for the presidential election scheduled for April 12, 2026, thereby launching the active phase of the electoral process.

According to this timetable, the first-round campaign will open on March 27 and will end on April 10 at midnight. More than seven million voters are called to go to the polls to decide between the two candidate duos in the race.

On the presidential side, the ticket is led by Romuald Wadagni, with Mariam Chabi Talata as running mate. The opposition is represented by Paul Hounkpè, accompanied by Judicaël Hounwanou.

The proclamation of provisional results for the first round is expected on April 14, 2026. In case of a second round, CENA plans a new campaign period running from April 27 to May 8, before a ballot set for May 10, 2026.

The provisional results of this second round are expected to be released on May 12.

Furthermore, the Commission recalls that any challenges to its decisions must be filed no later than March 6, 2026, in accordance with the electoral laws in force.

With this calendar now official, the race for the presidency enters its decisive phase between the two candidate duos.