Benin – Yam Festival 2025: LNB announces a night of festivities in Savalou

Uncategorized
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
As with every year, the city of Savalou will host the Yam Festival this Friday, August 15, 2025, starting at 6 p.m., with special entertainment provided by the Benin National Lottery (LNB). The event promises games, prize distributions, and artist performances to delight attendees.

Scheduled to start at 6 p.m., this event is part of the annual festivities celebrating this emblematic tuber of the region, the yam.

In the program, the public will be able to enjoy various games, the distribution of prizes in kind and foodstuffs, as well as new and unique entertainments. Several artists will be part of the event, providing a vibrant performance. Among them, singer Princesse Dossi and host Tonton Rodas are set to enliven the evening.

The LNB reminds that the event is open to all, in respect of responsible gaming rules, and invites residents and visitors to join in the festivities to share this moment of friendliness and tradition.

This initiative by the Benin National Lottery illustrates its commitment to supporting the country’s cultural events while strengthening community ties.

In Benin, the Yam Festival, a symbol of abundance and gratitude, remains a unique opportunity to value Beninese heritage and promote social cohesion.

