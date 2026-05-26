Benin: Hermann Orou Takou appointed Deputy Secretary-General of the Presidency.

By decree No. 2026-317 dated May 26, 2026, the President of the Republic appointed Hermann Orou Takou as the Deputy Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic.

This appointment, made by the head of state, is part of the reorganization of the presidential administration bodies. In this capacity, Hermann Orou Takou is responsible for assisting the Secretary General of the Presidency in coordinating administrative activities, supervising attached services, and monitoring strategic files related to the Presidency.

The decree specifies that this appointment takes effect from the date of signature. It comes at a time marked by the establishment of governance teams following the president’s investiture.