Benin: Wilfried Houngbédji appointed government spokesperson

The former journalist Wilfried Houngbédji has been reappointed as the government spokesperson. His appointment was announced this Tuesday.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, made the appointment of Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji as minister and government spokesperson this Tuesday, May 26, 2026, through decree No. 2026 – 320.

This decision reaffirms the continuation of the former assistant secretary general of the government and spokesperson for the executive under the previous administration in his position.

The appointment of Léandre Wilfried Houngbédji is another sign of the continuity of President Patrice Talon’s regime. As a former journalist, he proved himself capable in the previous administration. His reappointment is undoubtedly recognition of the effectiveness he demonstrated in conveying the government’s message under Talon.