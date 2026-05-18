Santos: Neymar sidelined due to a refereeing error

Neymar was mistakenly substituted during Santos’ defeat against Coritiba, after a mix-up by the fourth official regarding the number displayed at the time of a change. The incident, now being examined by the CBF, occurred on the eve of the announcement of Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, as the forward tries to convince Carlo Ancelotti despite a persistent physical fragility.

The forward Neymar was mistakenly substituted in the 65th minute of the Santos-Coritiba match on Sunday, May 17, during the 16th round of the Brasileirão Serie A, according to information confirmed by the club, the refereeing team, and television images. While the 34-year-old was receiving treatment on the sidelines for pain in his right calf, the fourth official Bruno Mota Corrêa raised the board displaying the number 10, Neymar’s number, instead of the number 31, that of defender Gonzalo Escobar, the only player whose substitution had been requested by coach Cuca. Robinho Junior entered the field, making the substitution irreversible according to Brazilian regulations once the substitute was on the pitch.

Santos, defeated 3-0 at home at the Neo Química Arena, condemned the incident as an “inexplicable error, confirmed by television images and by the substitution sheet used by officials, which was not corrected.” The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) indicated it would examine the circumstances of the incident to determine responsibilities, according to Flashscore. Coach Cuca, while confirming the fourth official’s mistake, stated in a press conference that the error “was not the reason for the defeat” and that “it would be unfair to attribute the blame to him.”

According to consistent reports from ESPN, Outlook India, and Flashscore, Neymar had gone to the sidelines to receive treatment on his right calf at the request of referee Paulo César Zanovelli. The Santos technical staff had handed the fourth official a card displaying the number 31. When the board was raised with the number 10, Robinho Junior immediately stepped onto the pitch. Neymar, who had not seen the board according to his own statements, attempted to re-enter the field. Zanovelli issued him a yellow card for returning to the pitch without permission. Neymar then grabbed the substitution sheet from the officials and showed it to the cameras to prove that it was Escobar’s number that was on the document. He ultimately left the field and handed the captain’s armband to Escobar.

“I knew Robinho was going to come in, but I wasn’t watching,” said Neymar. “I didn’t know I had been replaced; I hadn’t seen the board. It’s a very serious mistake by the officials, by the person who put the numbers on the board.”

An incident twenty-four hours before the announcement of the World Cup squad

The match on May 17 was Neymar’s last opportunity to establish himself before coach Carlo Ancelotti announced on Monday, May 18 in Rio de Janeiro, the list of 26 players chosen by Brazil for the 2026 World Cup. Neymar, the all-time top scorer for the Seleção with 79 goals, has not worn the national team jersey since October 2023, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a qualifying match against Uruguay. He returned to Santos in January 2025 with the goal of getting back in shape for the World Cup. According to several Brazilian media outlets cited by Outlook India, his presence on the list is supported by national team players assured of their places, and Ancelotti has reportedly recently relaxed his conditions regarding Neymar.

The match itself was compromised from the first half: Breno Lopes scored a brace for Coritiba and drew the penalty converted by Josué, setting the score at 3-0 before halftime. In the second half, Santos defender Luan Peres had to leave the field in an ambulance after being hit in the face by the ball. Winger Alvaro Barreal was then sent off directly, leaving Santos with ten men against eleven. Santos is in 16th place in the standings, on par with the relegation zone, with 18 points after 16 matches.

Persistent physical fragility

Since his ligament tear in October 2023, Neymar has faced multiple absences. The pain in his right calf on May 17 was not classified as a serious injury by the club but arises in a context where any physical alert raises questions about his ability to compete in an entire World Cup. Brazil begins the 2026 World Cup on June 13 against Morocco, followed by matches against Haiti and then Scotland in the group stage. The tournament will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.