Benin: UPR, BR and FCBE are sealing two political agreements this Tuesday

According to information reported by BIP Radio, a decisive new step is opening in Benin’s political landscape. The parties Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UPR), Bloc Républicain (BR) and Force Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) have decided to seal a strategic partnership this Tuesday.

Two separate protocols will be signed: the first will establish a parliamentary coalition intended to strengthen the action of political groups in the National Assembly; the second will concern a governance agreement, aimed at harmonizing the positions of the three formations on major national issues.

The signing ceremony is scheduled for this Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 2:00 PM, at a hotel in Cotonou, in the presence of the leaders and representatives of the three parties.

An unprecedented rapprochement

This rapprochement marks a symbolic step as the country prepares for the major milestone of the 2026 presidential election. Long seen as one of the opposition’s strongholds, Paul Hounkpè’s FCBE is opting here for a strategy of convergence that could redraw political balances.

The UPR and the BR, the main forces of the pro-presidential camp, are thus strengthening their standing by opening up to a partner long kept at the margins.

The stated objective is twofold: to ensure parliamentary stability by avoiding the fragmentation of forces, and to provide a common platform to support ongoing institutional and socio-economic reforms. However, this alliance also raises questions: how to reconcile the different trajectories and sensitivities of these parties, particularly those of the FCBE, rooted in the camp of former president Boni Yayi?

With just a few months until the presidential election, this union could well reshuffle the cards and redistribute the balance of power in a political landscape undergoing reconfiguration.