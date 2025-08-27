Benin: the section between the Godomey magasin intersection and the Adjaha intersection is closed; here are the detours

- Advertisement -

La Société des Infrastructures Routières et de l’Aménagement du Territoire (SIRAT SA) announced traffic disruptions along the Godomey–Adjaha route from August 30, 2025 through Saturday, February 28, 2026.

According to the official statement from SIRAT SA reviewed by the BENIN WEB TV editorial team, these works are part of the Cotonou Stormwater Drainage Program (PAPC) and concern Rue 13.400. SIRAT’s general management specifies that it involves the “implementation of the second phase of the road rehabilitation works”.

The first phase runs from August 30, 2025 to February 28, 2026 and entails closing the section between Pharmacie Les Archanges and Supermarché World Market. The second phase, scheduled from October 4, 2025 to February 28, 2026, will involve closing the section from the Godomey-Magasin intersection to Pharmacie Les Archanges.

Detour routes

To limit inconvenience, SIRAT has set up detour routes. Thus, motorists coming from the Godomey-Magasin intersection (RN1 and Dèkoungbé) toward the Adjaha intersection should “turn right at the Pharmacie Les Archanges intersection, toward Akogbato,” before joining the recently upgraded Rue 12.742 and continuing their trip past the new urban market in Agla Hlazounto.

In its statement, SIRAT SA calls on users to “comply with speed limits, follow safety instructions, and heed the signage indicating the construction site”. A toll-free hotline, 7414, has been provided to report any situation related to the works.

SIRAT SA finally reassures the public of its determination to “do everything possible to ensure better services for them”. Aware of the inconvenience to users, it invites drivers to take the indicated detour routes to facilitate the smooth progress of this work of public interest.