Benin: the project for an Olympic swimming pool relaunched at the Friendship Stadium

The Beninese government takes a new step in modernizing the country’s sports infrastructure. Gathered in a Council of Ministers on March 4, 2026, the executive authorized the establishment of a project management mission tasked with designing the project for the construction of an Olympic swimming pool within the Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou.



This decision opens the technical phase of the project. It should enable the architectural, technical, and financial studies required for the realization of the infrastructure.

The objective is to guarantee a modern facility meeting international standards of competitive swimming. The future aquatic complex is part of the national strategy to strengthen sports infrastructure.

It should provide Beninese swimmers with an appropriate training environment and help foster the emergence of new talents capable of participating in international competitions.



Beyond training athletes, this infrastructure also aims to support sport among the youth and to increase the attractiveness of the country’s main sports complex. Located in Cotonou, the Stade de l’Amitié already constitutes a major hub for national sports activities.



With this project, the authorities intend to strengthen the hosting capacity for aquatic disciplines and continue the modernization momentum underway in several sports infrastructures across the country.