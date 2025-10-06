Benin: the presidential majority is preparing to endorse its candidate in Parakou

The presidential majority’s candidate duo will be officially endorsed in the coming days. Parakou Stadium, in the northern part of the country, has been chosen to host the event.

According to sources close to the organizers, Parakou, a major city in the North, was chosen as the political rallying point for strategic reasons.

The expected ticket would be made up of Romuald Wadagni, the current Minister of Economy and Finance, and Mariam Chabi Talata, Vice‑President of the Republic. Their selection illustrates the presidential movement’s desire to rely on a duo combining institutional experience and economic continuity.

The choice of Parakou for the presentation is no accident: the city is a strategic crossroads, both for its electoral weight and for its symbolism of openness toward the hinterland.

The event, which should mobilize party officials, activists and supporters, is intended as a demonstration of the majority’s cohesion and strength.

While the duo’s official announcement should remove any ambiguity about the presidential camp’s intentions, it also launches a new phase in the upcoming electoral contest.

Opponents are now waiting to learn the details of the platform put forward by this ticket and the concrete answers it will offer to citizens’ concerns.

Just over six months before the April 12, 2026 vote, the political atmosphere is heating up, and all parties are already sharpening their tools.