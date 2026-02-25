Benin: the HAAC sanctions Radio Maranatha after remarks glorifying crime

The High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC) has taken precautionary measures against Radio Maranatha following the broadcast of a program deemed to violate media ethics standards.

According to the decision issued on February 23, 2026 by HAAC president Édouard Loko, the program titled “Testimony, what did he do to you?” is banned until further notice. This measure follows a report from a listener concerning statements made by a guest during the broadcast.



The Authority noted that certain passages aired on air, attributed to the participant identified as Samuel Akowanou, included remarks described as glorification of crime, notably accounts of serious facts and contrary to good morals.

In its decision, the institution also found that the show’s host, Daniel Montcho, demonstrated a lack of seriousness and professionalism by failing to rein in these interventions.



In addition to the program ban, the regulatory body issued an indefinite broadcasting ban against the host. A formal warning was also issued to the station.

Meanwhile, HAAC has referred the matter to the public prosecutor so that the incriminated statements are subject to judicial review.



According to the institution, broadcasting these contents violates several provisions of the Constitution, the Information and Communication Code, as well as the conventions binding the radio to the HAAC.



At present, the suspended program cannot be broadcast and the competent authorities are now seized of the case for further judicial processing.