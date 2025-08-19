Benin: the government renews the fight against anarchic occupation of public spaces

- Advertisement -

The Minister of the Interior and Public Security has ordered the Republican Police to work with local authorities to put an end to the illegal occupation of sidewalks, hand-drawn vehicle traffic, and stray animals. This decision aims to restore public order, security, and cleanliness in major cities.

The Beninese government is taking a stronger stance against the return of disorder in cities. Through an official announcement made public on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the Minister of the Interior and Public Security has directed the Republican Police to conduct a joint operation with municipal and local authorities.

The goal is to clear public spaces, unclog congested sidewalks, and remove from traffic hand-drawn vehicles such as rickshaws and wheelbarrows.

According to the announcement, the chaotic reoccupation of already cleared spaces undermines the efforts made to clean up the urban environment.

A Clear Warning to the Public

In addition, the massive presence of used tires displayed along arteries, the proliferation of street vending, the multiplication of improvised urinals, and the straying of domestic animals are noted.

All these practices, according to the ministry, compromise public security, peace, and cleanliness.

The Minister has therefore ordered the systematic removal of hand-drawn vehicles and tires, crackdown on illicit sidewalk vending as well as the fight against environmental pollution. Owners of shops, boutiques, and beverage outlets are also ordered to clear the sidewalks, or face coercive sanctions.

In its announcement, the ministry reminds that the roaming of domestic animals remains strictly forbidden. The public is therefore invited to comply with current regulations and cooperate with law enforcement. The government thus intends to permanently restore urban discipline and preserve a healthy and secure living environment for all.