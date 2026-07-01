Benin: ANDF warns about a fake website selling plots of land.

The National Agency for Land and Property (ANDF) has warned the public about a fraudulent website that impersonates its identity to offer land sales and land subscriptions. The institution calls for vigilance and reminds that its online services are only accessible through its official website.

The National Agency for Land and Property (ANDF) has issued an alert against a fraudulent website that illegally uses its identity to deceive citizens. In a statement released on June 30, 2026, the Director General of the ANDF informs that a site impersonating the name and logo of the institution has been identified.

According to the statement, this platform “improperly uses the name, logo, and other distinctive elements of the Agency” to offer land sale and subscription offers in Cotonou, Porto-Novo, and Parakou. The ANDF reminds that “its only official site is: https://andf.bj” and urges users to exercise utmost caution. It recommends “not to communicate any personal, administrative, or financial information” on any other site presenting itself as that of the Agency without prior verification.

The institution specifies that the relevant authorities have already been informed to identify the perpetrators of this impersonation and to obtain the closure of the fraudulent site. Furthermore, the ANDF wants to remind that “the sale of land parcels is not within its missions.” It also emphasizes that all its digital platforms and online services are exclusively accessible through its official site or dedicated official links.