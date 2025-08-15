Benin – Tennis: kick-off of the departmental championships this Tuesday

- Advertisement -

The county tennis championships begin this Tuesday, August 12 and will extend until August 15, 2025. The event will take place simultaneously in the various regional leagues of the country.

On the schedule, several categories are engaged: girls and boys of 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 years and under, as well as the seniors category, detailed Youssoufou Lawani, the organization’s head at the FBT.

- Publicité-

For four days, dozens of young talents and established players will tread the courts across the territory:

Charles de Gaulle for Porto-Novo,

for Porto-Novo, Benin Tennis Club for the Atlantic-Littoral league,

for the Atlantic-Littoral league, ENI of Lokossa for Mono-Couffo,

for Mono-Couffo, Pergola Hotel for Zou and the Hills,

for Zou and the Hills, CAS Tennis Club (Parakou) and SOS Tennis Club (Natitingou) for the Northern leagues.

At the end of these county championships, the best will qualify for the national championships, planned from August 25 to 30, 2025.

- Publicité-

Beyond the competition, these championships will also allow the FBT to assess the players’ level and measure the impact of the coaches’ work, with a view to spotting new talents.