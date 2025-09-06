BY COUNTRIES
Benin: Several Graves Desecrated in Glazoué, Perpetrators Sought

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Société
Grave desecrators are still at work. On the morning of Thursday, September 4, 2025, eleven graves were discovered desecrated at the Tchakaloké Camanté cemetery in the commune of Glazoué, Collines department.

According to information from Iléma Radio, the discovery was made by local residents, who alerted the authorities. Officials quickly arrived at the scene to confirm the desecrations and announced the opening of an investigation to track down those responsible.

Grave desecration has become a recurring practice in several areas of the country. Those who commit such acts are often seeking human organs for ritual purposes.

