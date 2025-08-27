Benin: seven brothers arrested for murdering one of their brothers by beating him with a stick

- Advertisement -

The Republican Police arrested seven individuals in the commune of Bassila, all accused of having murdered their own brother on June 11, 2025, in Gourémangou. The suspects, arrested thanks to cooperation from the public, admitted to beating the victim to death with sticks out of family jealousy.

On June 11, 2025, a farmer from Gourémangou, in the Bassila district, was found dead at dawn, his body left on a public road.

Two months after this crime, which had spread fear, investigators from the local police station have just revealed the perpetrators’ identities.

According to statements reported by the Republican Police, they are the victim’s own brothers. The suspects said they set up an ambush against him as he was returning from a bar in Frignon. One of them, described as the ringleader, allegedly convinced his brothers to go through with it, believing the victim was “the source of his problems.”

A setup to fool the village

After the crime, the perpetrators tried to cover their tracks. They staged an external attack before alerting the village to deflect suspicion.

But the investigators’ vigilance, as they carefully followed each clue, eventually lifted the veil. A key tip led to their arrest last week.

The seven suspects, currently in custody, will be brought before the Public Prosecutor to answer for their actions. This operation was made possible thanks to the strong cooperation of residents and local elected officials.