Benin: Romuald Wadagni concludes his first regional tour in Abidjan with a feeling of gratitude

Launched last Monday in Nigeria, President Romuald Wadagni’s first regional trip concluded this afternoon in Abidjan with a working session with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.

The first phase of the diplomatic tour of the President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni, ended with a message of gratitude directed to his counterparts and the peoples encountered.

At the end of his stay in Côte d’Ivoire, the Beninese head of state expressed his gratitude to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara, as well as to the Ivorian people, for the warm welcome and spirit of brotherhood that characterized this stage.

In a post on his Facebook page, President Wadagni also praised the availability and quality of exchanges with the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Niger, Abdourahamane Tiani, as well as the President of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré, and the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé.

He highlighted the spirit of brotherhood and cooperation that unites the nations of the West African sub-region.

According to the Beninese head of state, this initial contact tour reinforces a central conviction: in the face of current security, economic, and political challenges, constant dialogue, strengthened cooperation, and regional solidarity remain essential levers for the stability and development of West Africa.

While this first diplomatic phase concludes, President Romuald Wadagni indicated that work will continue, in the continuity of an external action focused on bringing states closer together, mutual trust, and building coordinated responses to common challenges.