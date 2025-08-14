Benin: results of the entrance exam to the Military Prytanee and the Military High School for Young Girls 2025

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Elementary Education published, on August 12, 2025, the results of the entrance exam to the Bembèrèkè Military Prytanée and the Natitingou Girls Military High School. In total, 72 candidates, girls and boys, were selected subject to checks, for this July 2025 session.

The lists of candidates admitted to the entrance competition in the military establishments of Benin are now known. According to official documents signed by the Director of Examinations and Competitions, Dr. Victor Adohinzin, and the Chief of General Staff, Division General Fructueux C.A. Gbaguidi, the results concern two institutions: the Natitingou Girls Military High School (NMHS) and the Bembèrèkè Military Prytanée (BMP).

For the Girls Military High School, 36 candidates were declared admitted. Kintonuza Sénakpon Ingrid Yasmine (Ouémé), tops the ranking with an average of 19.58.

She is followed by Dedjirossé Bignon Godwin Véronique (19.17, Ouémé) and Attigbé Blessing Gaëlle Germaine (19.17, Zou). The averages of the admitted candidates vary between 16.42 and 19.58.

At the Bembèrèkè Military Prytanée, 36 boys are on the admissions list. De Souza Justo Elio Essenam, (Atlantique), takes first place with an average of 19.33, followed by Achoba Adeyémi Iboukoun Onésim (19.17, Plateau) and Assossou Dona Schalom (19.17, Zou). The averages oscillate between 16.17 and 19.33 for this group.

The results are published “subject to checks,” which means they could be adjusted in case of detected irregularities. The authorities specify that the candidates have been selected on the basis of a national ranking, with a rank and a department of origin indicated for each one.

