Benin: Released on bail, Méryl Djokouin remains in prison due to non-payment

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Granted bail by the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET), the Beninese TikToker Méryl Djokoui, also known as Coach Meryl Zeus, remains incarcerated due to failing to pay the required amount. This situation extends a detention that started in November 2024 for allegations of fraud via computer.

The famous Beninese TikToker Méryl Djokoui, known on social media as Coach Meryl Zeus, has not yet regained freedom despite a bail decision pronounced by the CRIET. According to the latest information, he is still detained due to non-payment of the bail set by the special jurisdiction.

The case dates back to November 13, 2024, when the activist turned content creator was apprehended by the Republican Police. His arrest, widely relayed on TikTok and other platforms, sparked a wave of online reactions. Held at a civil prison, he first appeared on January 16, 2025, before the correctional chamber of the CRIET.

Return on the accusations

Indicted for “fraud through a computer system”, Méryl Djokoui pleaded not guilty. The elements of the investigation, notably data extracted from his phone by the National Center for Digital Investigations, are at the heart of the case. In the absence of the plaintiff, a pharmacy assistant, the trial had been adjourned to March 6, 2025, to allow the alleged victim to be heard.

According to judicial sources, the case involves alleged scams related to visa procedures for Canada. Several Beninese internet users claim to have paid significant sums after seeing advertisements on TikTok, without ever receiving the promised documents. The defendant, for his part, categorically denies these accusations.

The progression of the procedure and the upcoming hearings should help to clarify the charges against the influencer. Meanwhile, his continued detention for failure to pay bail raises new questions among his supporters and observers of the case.

