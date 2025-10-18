Benin: rehabilitation of Porto-Novo’s Charles de Gaulle Stadium announced

The Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto-Novo is about to undergo a major transformation.

The government has indeed announced the full rehabilitation of this emblematic sports facility in Benin’s political capital.

According to the minutes of the Council of Ministers, the work will aim to bring the stadium up to international standards, in order to offer athletes, notably young people, a modern, secure and functional environment.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

This rehabilitation aims not only to improve conditions for practicing different sports, but also to breathe new life into a key site of Beninese sport, often used for national competitions and large public gatherings.

Through this initiative, the executive confirms its commitment to promoting sport as a driver of cohesion and development, providing Porto-Novo with infrastructure worthy of its status as a capital