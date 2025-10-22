Benin: platform launched to renew passports for the diaspora

The government of Benin announces the launch of a new 100% digital platform, ePass, designed to allow Beninese living abroad to renew their passports without having to travel.

The platform is accessible at https://www.epass.gouv.bj. This solution is part of the country’s digital diplomacy reform. According to the statement, the application is made entirely online. Once the application is approved, issuance is guaranteed within four weeks.

The initiative fits into Benin’s “Diplomacy 4D” approach: digitalization, diligence, diplomacy and development.

It specifically aims to bring the administration closer to nationals living abroad and to reduce the burdens of traditional consular procedures.

Through this new platform, Benin intends to improve the accessibility and reliability of its consular services, while modernizing its passport issuance system in a context where the diaspora plays an increasingly central role.