Benin: Patrice Talon officially a member of the Senate by right!

After leaving office on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in favor of President Romuald Wadagni, Patrice Talon automatically becomes a member of the Senate by right, according to the Constitution revised in November 2025.

Patrice Talon has officially joined the ranks of former Beninese heads of state who are members of the Senate by right. His entry into this institution comes after the transfer of power to the new President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, elected in the presidential election of April 12, 2026.

The presence of former presidents in the Senate arises from the constitutional revision adopted on November 15, 2025. This reform established a second parliamentary chamber in Benin.

According to the new constitutional provisions, “elected former presidents of the Republic” are automatically members of the Senate by right. Patrice Talon thus joins Nicéphore Soglo and Boni Yayi within this institution.

The constitutional text also provides for the inclusion of former elected presidents of the National Assembly and former presidents of the Constitutional Court who have served at least half of their term. According to the Constitution, the Senate’s mission is to “regulate political life” and contribute to “the preservation of national unity, democracy, and peace.”

The institution is also tasked with ensuring political stability, respect for the political truce, and strengthening the state. It may, in certain cases provided for by the texts, impose sanctions on political actors for acts or statements deemed contrary to national unity or social peace.