Benin: Gildas Agonkan officially takes command of the national defense.

Gildas Habib Bignon Agonkan has officially taken command of the delegated ministry responsible for national defense, following his appointment in the first government of Romuald Wadagni. A former deputy and ex-ambassador of Benin to Niger, he arrives at a strategic position in a sensitive security context, marked by jihadist pressure in the northern part of the country and the need to revive cooperation channels with neighboring Sahelian countries.

Gildas Habib Bignon Agonkan, the delegated minister to the president of the Republic in charge of national defense, officially assumed his duties on Tuesday, May 26, during a modest ceremony held in the presence of ministry officials. His predecessor, General Fortunet Alain Nouatin, welcomed him, and the two men retreated for a closed-door working session on ongoing files before joining the staff gathered for the official speeches. The ceremony concluded with a first troop review, a symbolic act marking the effective beginning of Agonkan’s command at the head of Defense.

Appointed by decree n°2026-314 of May 24, 2026, Agonkan succeeds Nouatin, who held the portfolio since 2021 under Patrice Talon. The position is reconfigured within the new government architecture of Wadagni: it becomes a delegated ministry directly under the president of the Republic, alongside the delegated ministry of the Interior and Public Security, reflecting the head of state’s intention to place both key portfolios under his direct authority.

Agonkan, nicknamed “Djoblosky,” is a local development administrator by training. Elected as a deputy during the 8th legislature of the National Assembly, he chaired the parliamentary network on Decentralization and Local Development before being appointed ambassador of Benin to Niger in 2023. He was recalled from Niamey in February 2025 following a diplomatically ill-received statement in Cotonou, the exact nature of which has not been disclosed.

A Diplomatic Profile on a Security Issue

Agonkan’s appointment to Defense is interpreted by several observers as a choice deliberately oriented towards the diplomatic dimension of the security issue. His two-year stint in Niamey, during an open crisis between Benin and Niger since the coup in July 2023, gives him direct knowledge of the actors and sensitivities in the Sahel that few other available profiles could offer.

The north of Benin has been under increasing pressure from armed groups infiltrating from Burkina Faso and Niger for several years. The provinces of Alibori and Atacora have recorded regular security incidents since 2020, and the attempted coup on December 7, 2025, heightened authorities’ concerns about the permeability of northern borders. The Nigerien border with Benin has remained closed since the coup in July 2023, depriving both countries of a formal framework for cross-border security cooperation.

In this context, his knowledge of Niger and his contacts within the Sahelian administration are seen by Beninese analysts as a potential asset for renewing channels of bilateral military cooperation. No programmatic statements from Agonkan regarding his priorities had been made public at the time the ceremony concluded.

Continuity of Presidential Supervision on Security

Under Talon, national defense was also placed directly under presidential supervision, without a full-fledged minister since the reorganization of 2021. Wadagni maintains this structure while formalizing it in an explicit delegated ministerial title, a distinction that provides the portfolio with an identifiable and publicly accountable holder. The fact that both key portfolios—Interior and Defense—are both held by ministers delegated to the president, rather than full ministers, indicates that Wadagni intends to retain direct control over security matters at the presidential level.