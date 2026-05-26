2026 World Cup: Ghana’s squad, featuring Antoine Semenyo

With just a few weeks to go until the 2026 World Cup, Ghana’s coach, Carlos Queiroz, has revealed a list of 28 players for the tournament. Combining experienced players, Ligue 1 talents, and notable absences, the Portuguese manager is actively preparing for Ghana’s return to the global stage.

Ghana has released a list of 28 players for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup. Coach Carlos Queiroz has opted to mix experience with youth in order to best prepare the Black Stars for their return to the world stage after missing the last AFCON. The Portuguese coach has notably surprised by calling up five goalkeepers, indicating that he wishes to further evaluate several profiles before finalizing his definitive squad. In attack, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, and veteran Jordan Ayew will lead the offensive ambitions of the Ghanaian team.

Several players competing in Ligue 1 are also included in this preliminary selection, including Ernest Nuamah, returning from injury with Olympique Lyonnais, Alidu Seidu, Marvin Senaya, Gideon Mensah, Elisha Owusu, and Augustine Boakye. Thomas Partey will bring his experience to the midfield. However, this list is marked by the notable absences of Mohammed Kudus, André Ayew, and Mohammed Salisu, choices that are already raising questions in Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Ghana Squad

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Accra Hearts of OAK SC), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Solomon Agbasi (Accra Hearts of OAK SC), Paul Reverson (Ajax)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (Paok Salonika), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Marvin Senaya (AJ Auxerre), Alidu Seidu (Rennes), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano), Jerome Opoku (Istanbul Basaksehir), Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg), Kojo Oppong Peprah (OGC Nice), Alexander Djiku (Spartak Moscow)

Midfielders: Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Thomas Partey (Villarreal), Kiwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo), Augustine Boakye (AS Saint-Etienne), Caleb Yirenkyi (FC Nordsjaelland), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta Bergamasca)

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyonnais), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry City), Prince, Kwabena Adu (Viktoria Plzen), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Jordan Ayew (Leicester City)





