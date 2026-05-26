Champions League Final, Arsenal: Declan Rice reveals the key to beating PSG

Just a few days before the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, Declan Rice emphasized the importance of mindset and intensity for Arsenal to secure the European title. The English midfielder believes the Gunners will need to perform “at their best” to take down the reigning champions.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice discussed the keys that could help the Gunners defeat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Arsenal and PSG will face off on Saturday at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, vying for the most prestigious trophy in European football. The Londoners secured their spot in the final after eliminating Atlético Madrid, while the Parisian club overcame Bayern Munich.

In an interview with UEFA’s official website, Rice stressed the need for Arsenal to play at their highest level against the reigning European champions. “ PSG is a very good team. We faced them home and away last season. The outcome could have gone either way, so now may the best team win ,” said the English international. The Gunners’ midfielder believes the mental aspect will be crucial in this major encounter: “You need to be at your best to beat PSG. You have to have that fire from the first whistle, that deep conviction that we are going to win this final.” He concluded: “It’s the biggest competition in football. A Champions League final, there’s nothing bigger.”





