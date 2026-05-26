Manchester United: Rio Ferdinand advocates for Lewandowski’s arrival.

As Manchester United actively prepares for its summer transfer window, Rio Ferdinand has urged the Red Devils to strengthen their squad with experienced players, highlighting Robert Lewandowski in attack and Ederson in midfield. The former Manchester star believes the club must rectify certain past mistakes to become competitive again.

The Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has called on his former club to bolster its attacking line by specifically targeting Robert Lewandowski. The former England defender also feels that the Red Devils missed an opportunity by not signing the Atalanta midfielder, Ederson, earlier, who is now frequently cited among the club’s top priorities.

While Lewandowski played this weekend what could be his last match in the colors of FC Barcelona and is heading toward a new challenge this summer, Ederson is also strongly linked to Old Trafford. When asked about Manchester United’s needs before the summer transfer window on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand detailed his priorities: “We’re talking about Ederson [Atalanta midfielder], who we should have signed two years ago. A good footballer.”

The former England international emphasizes the need to strengthen the midfield: “I think we’re going to have to buy two or three midfielders to cover that area, and we need fast and mobile players, capable of moving.” He also opened the door to a possible arrival of Lewandowski: “Lewandowski is also a good option if they want to sign another striker. If he came, he would bring great experience, and Sesko could learn a lot.”





