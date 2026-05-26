World Cup 2026: Messi worries Argentina just weeks before the competition

Injured in the left hamstring during a match for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has raised concerns in Argentina with the World Cup 2026 approaching. The Albiceleste staff remains cautious yet confident about their captain’s presence for the tournament.

Argentina hopes to count on a fully operational Lionel Messi at the start of the 2026 World Cup, following a muscular alert in his left hamstring that occurred during the championship. The Inter Miami captain was injured on Sunday during the match against Philadelphia Union. At 39 years old, the Argentine forward was forced to leave the field in the 73rd minute, visibly in physical discomfort.

In a statement, the Florida club specified the nature of the injury: “After undergoing additional medical examinations on Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in the left hamstring.” Inter Miami added that “the timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress.“

On the Albiceleste side, they remain cautious yet confident about the presence of their leader for the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina will compete in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. In the meantime, the world champions will play two friendly preparation matches against Honduras on June 6, and then against Iceland on June 9.





