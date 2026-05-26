Manchester United locks down Bruno Fernandes despite interest.

Courtised by several European and Saudi clubs, Bruno Fernandes should ultimately continue his journey at Manchester United. The Red Devils have begun discussions to secure the future of their captain, who was voted Premier League’s best player this season.

Manchester United has shut the door on a departure for their captain Bruno Fernandes, despite the ongoing interest from several Saudi and European clubs. According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have already started discussions with the Portuguese midfielder to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer of 2026. The Manchester club aims to make the 31-year-old player one of the cornerstones of its project for the upcoming seasons.

The first exchanges between the two parties recently took place in a positively regarded atmosphere, even if Fernandes still has a release clause set at £57 million in his contract. Under contract until June 2027, the former playmaker of Sporting CP is still considered an essential part of the Manchester squad, both for his leadership and his influence on the field. Having had a remarkable season, Bruno Fernandes was also named Premier League’s best player for the 2025/26 season, confirming his status as a benchmark in English football.





