Benin – Autonomous Port of Cotonou introduces new container stuffing rules for exports

The administration of the Autonomous Port of Cotonou (PAC) has taken a new step in its strategy to modernize and streamline port operations.

In an official memo dated May 22, 2025, PAC Director General Bart Johan Jozef Van Eenoo announced a major reform: a reorganization of the conditions under which export container stuffing operations may be carried out.

From now on, only companies with warehouses or storage facilities located within the port premises will be authorized to conduct container stuffing on-site. A specific mention was made for specialized companies, particularly those handling cotton bales, which still operate within the port.

All other businesses must carry out container loading off-site, in full compliance with existing export procedures.

This strategic shift aims to ease congestion within port facilities, improve the fluidity of operations, and support a broader transition toward a more outsourced and internationally aligned logistics model.

A logical continuation of the weighing reform

This new measure builds on the decision taken in November 2024, which entrusted SIPI BENIN and GP-TRANS with the exclusive responsibility of weighing export containers, in accordance with the Verified Gross Mass (VGM) requirement of the SOLAS Convention. It was a stringent but necessary step to enhance supply chain security and streamline responsibilities during this critical process.

With the restriction of on-site stuffing, the focus now shifts upstream in the logistics chain. The goal: to refocus the port on its core functions of transit and shipment while relocating ancillary activities to specialized, better-equipped logistics platforms.

The port administration’s note makes it clear that the exemption granted to companies still operating on-site is temporary. The measure will remain in effect “until the gradual disappearance of these warehouses or storage facilities,” signaling a firm intent to permanently phase out on-site container stuffing.

This development requires a complete logistical reorganization for all stakeholders in the supply chain. Transport companies, private warehouses, customs brokers, and approved weighing firms must now coordinate more effectively to ensure seamless operations.

Companies such as ETG Bénin, MAERSK Logistics & Services, IBCG, STILCO, and FK-Corporation are directly affected. Already notified in the November 2024 memo, they are now expected to seek accreditation, revise their business models, or upgrade their infrastructure to comply with PAC’s new standards.