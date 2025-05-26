Benin: Over 1,500 rape cases reported in the first quarter of 2025

- Publicité-

Chimène Yédjénou, a legal officer at the Legal Affairs Unit of Benin’s National Institute for Women (INF), has raised alarm over the dramatic rise in sexual violence across the country, based on recent INF statistics.

Benin is facing a troubling surge in sexual violence, particularly rape, according to data released by the National Institute for Women. Speaking on the program L’Entretien Grand Format aired on May 25, 2025, on Bip Radio, Chimène Yédjénou stated that more than 1,500 cases were recorded in just the first quarter of the year.

This sharp rise follows a steady upward trend in recent years. From around 200 cases documented in 2021–2022, the number jumped to 1,117 in 2023 and surpassed 2,000 in 2024. According to Yédjénou, however, this increase does not necessarily mean that more sexual assaults are occurring, but rather that more survivors are speaking out.

“People are increasingly coming forward thanks to the awareness campaigns we lead, especially around March 8 or during the 16 Days of Activism from November 25 to December 10,” she explained. These nationwide initiatives have helped break longstanding taboos and encouraged victims to speak up.

Yédjénou emphasized that sexual violence occurs in all environments, including places perceived as safe, such as homes, schools, and religious institutions. When asked about where these assaults most frequently take place, she responded bluntly: “At home, at school, at church… the perpetrators can be relatives, teachers, even pastors.”

In response to the crisis, the INF is calling for coordinated action from authorities, communities, and families. In addition to running public awareness campaigns, the institute also supports victims by assisting with legal procedures and offering psychological counseling.

The emergence of these alarming statistics highlights the urgent need for national mobilization. For too long, sexual violence in Benin has been silenced by fear, shame, and social stigma. Now, with the growing visibility of the issue, the call for justice and systemic change is louder than ever.