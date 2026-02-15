Benin: Official calendar for the installation of municipal councils in Ouémé

The installation process of the elected municipal councils in the Ouémé Department is entering its decisive phase.

The official timetable of the oath-taking ceremonies for the new councils has been made public.



According to the published timeline, Friday, February 13, 2026 marks the start of the installations with the Adjarra and Avrankou councils, respectively scheduled for 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM).

These official ceremonies formalize the oath of office of the elected officials from the municipal elections of January 11, 2026 and symbolize an essential step in decentralization. They will enable the newly formed municipal councils to establish their governing bodies and, subsequently, elect mayors, their deputies and the various commissions that will oversee local governance for the next term.



The Ouémé Department, which groups several municipalities with diverse political majorities, will thus be fully equipped with its local decision-making bodies by the end of this installation calendar.

