Benin: Mayors of Segbana, Grand-Popo, and Kérou installed

Several communes in Benin have followed the installation schedule for their municipal council.

In Segbana, the municipal council formalized the formation of its executive. Kora Abdoul Razack was elected mayor. He will be assisted by Sorokou Bio, the first deputy mayor, and Kaoula Atikou, the second deputy mayor.

In the commune of Ouinhi, the municipal councillors have also chosen a new leadership team. Zannou Bernard was elected mayor, assisted by Fatonke François as the first deputy mayor, and Mitchowadou Rodrigues as the second deputy mayor.

In Grand-Popo, the work of the municipal council led to the election of Ayikpe Carlos as mayor. The commune of Kérou was not left out of this process. Wari Brisso Pierre was elected mayor there. He will be assisted by Togui Bio Yacoubou, the first deputy mayor, and Daouda Mahamadou, the second deputy mayor.

These various installations mark the start of a new local mandate, in a context of strong citizen expectations regarding governance, local development, and improving the living conditions of the population.