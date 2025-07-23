Benin: Major decisions of the council of ministers on Wednesday, July 23, 2025

PolicyEconomySecurityDiplomacyCultureEnvironmentMiscellaneousPress releaseAccueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Economy image/svg+xml Benin: Major decisions of the council of ministers on Wednesday, July 23, 2025Benin: Major decisions of the council of ministers on Wednesday, July 23, 2025PartagerFacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegramE-mailImprimer EconomyBy Angèle M. ADANLE23 Jul 2025 à 11:57Update: 23 Jul 2025 - 11:57Less than 1 min. Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres, @: ssggouvbenin- Publicité- Read In: Français (France) In Benin, the council of ministers met this Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The following decisions have been made: LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE Annuler la réponseCommenter :S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire! Nom :*S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici Email :*Vous avez entré une adresse email incorrecte!Veuillez entrer votre adresse email ici Enregistrer mon nom, email et site web dans ce navigateur pour la prochaine fois que je commenterai. Captcha verification failed!Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait! NEWSFEEDBeninTonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee named thematic ambassadors of Benin for the Afro-descendant diaspora in the United StatesBeninBenin: He borrows his friend’s motorcycle and returns 3 days later without the vehicleBeninNo French military base in Benin: Nadège Chouat invites Tiani to prove his accusationsBeninBenin: a pastor arrested for obstructing the vaccination campaign in NatitingouBeninNew armed attack in Sinendé: a couple of breeders assaulted in DiadiaBeninBenin – Kidnapping attempt thwarted in Gouka: Three suspects arrestedBeninBenin – Collapse of a building under construction in Togbin Fandji: a worker trapped under the rubbleBeninBenin: Opposition calls for dialogue and national reconciliation as August 1st approachesBeninIn Benin, the silent tug of war between the UPR and the BR ahead of the 2026 general electionsBeninBenin: Haunted by the spirit of his deceased brother, a farmer turns himself in to the policeVIEW ALL FEEDS