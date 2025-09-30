Benin – Ligue 1 (2025-2026): JS Pobè, Dragons and ASPAC get the season off to an ideal start

Beninese Ligue 1 resumed this weekend with a first matchday marked by victories for JS Pobè, the Dragons and ASPAC, while the majority of fixtures ended in draws.

The new Beninese Ligue 1 season kicked off this weekend with the first matchday played across several pitches around the country. While most encounters finished as scoreless draws, three teams stood out: JS Pobè, Dragons de l’Ouémé and ASPAC.

On Saturday, JS Pobè recorded the first win of the season by beating USS Kraké (2-1). On Sunday, the Dragons showed their clinical edge by winning at Bani Gansè (0-1), while ASPAC got the better of Espoir in Savalou (0-1).

As for the rest, the entertainment was in short supply: no fewer than six matches ended in goalless draws. This was the case notably for ASVO against Hodio (0-0), Cavaliers versus AS Cotonou (0-0), and Dynamo d’Abomey against Buffles (0-0). Loto-Popo, Damissa, Ayéma and SOBEMAP also cancelled each other out.

The highly anticipated duel between Dadjè and Coton FC postponed

In the provisional standings, JS Pobè sits alone at the top thanks to a superior goal difference, ahead of ASPAC and the Dragons, who also won. Behind them, a pack of nine clubs sits on one point, while USS Kraké, Espoir and Bani Gansè are already bringing up the rear. Coton and Dadjè each have a game in hand.

Results of Matchday 1 – Ligue 1 (2025-2026)

Saturday, September 27, 2025

⚽ JS Pobè 2-1 USS Kraké

⚽ Dadjè vs Coton → Postponed

Sunday, September 28, 2025

⚽ ASVO 0-0 Hodio (Adjohoun)

⚽ Bani Gansè 0-1 Dragons (Banikoara)

⚽ Cavaliers 0-0 AS Cotonou (Nikki)

⚽ Ayéma 0-0 SOBEMAP (Pobè)

⚽ Espoir 0-1 ASPAC (Savalou)

⚽ Dynamo Abomey 0-0 Buffles (Abomey)

⚽ Loto-Popo 0-0 Damissa (Grand-Popo)

Provisional standings (subject to approval)

1️⃣ JS Pobè FC – 3 pts (+1)

2️⃣ ASPAC FC – 3 pts (+1)

3️⃣ Dragons FC – 3 pts (+1)

4️⃣ AS Cotonou – 1 pt (0)

5️⃣ ASVO FC – 1 pt (0)

6️⃣ Ayéma FC – 1 pt (0)

7️⃣ Buffles FC – 1 pt (0)

8️⃣ Damissa FC – 1 pt (0)

9️⃣ Dynamo FC d’Abomey – 1 pt (0)

🔟 Hodio FC – 1 pt (0)

1️⃣1️⃣ Loto-Popo FC – 1 pt (0)

1️⃣2️⃣ US Cavaliers – 1 pt (0)

1️⃣3️⃣ SOBEMAP FC – 1 pt (0)

1️⃣4️⃣ Coton FC – 0 pt (0) (1 match in hand)

1️⃣5️⃣ Dadjè – 0 pt (0) (1 match in hand)

1️⃣6️⃣ Bani Gansè – 0 pt (-1)

1️⃣7️⃣ Espoir FC – 0 pt (-1)

1️⃣8️⃣ USS Kraké – 0 pt (-1)



