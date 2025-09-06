BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Benin: Les Démocrates to Hold Press Conference This Friday

Uncategorized
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Boni Yayi au séminaire de formation des députés du parti Les Démocrates
The leadership of the opposition party Les Démocrates will face the press this Friday, September 5, 2025. The announcement was made by the party’s communications officer.

The media briefing of the Flame Lit party will take place at the party headquarters in the Fifadji neighborhood, 9th district of Cotonou.

This press conference comes at a time when the ruling coalition has officially chosen its candidate for the 2026 presidential elections. Attention is now turning to the opposition, especially as, in recent days, the ruling camp has been challenging them to present a candidate of equal stature.

Nothing has leaked so far about the reasons for this press appearance. In a recent statement, former MP Guy Mitokpè noted that the opposition was in no hurry to select its presidential ticket and would proceed step by step. With the stage of securing candidacy forms already completed, Les Démocrates could spring a surprise by officially announcing their candidate pair. In any case, the coming hours will provide clarity.

