Benin: verdict in Steve Amoussou case postponed to next Monday

Benin: verdict in Steve Amoussou case postponed to next Monday

By Edouard Djogbénou
Steve Amoussou presented as Brother Hounvi
On Monday, May 26, 2025, Steve Amoussou—suspected of being the controversial commentator known as “Brother Hounvi”—once again appeared before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET).

Expected to finally hear the verdict in the case that has kept him in detention, the defendant left the courtroom empty-handed.

The Court postponed its decision to Monday, June 2, 2025, thus extending both the anticipation and Amoussou’s detention.

As a reminder, Steve Amoussou, believed to be the outspoken figure known as Brother Hounvi, was abducted in Lomé and placed in custody in Benin on charges of electronic harassment.

