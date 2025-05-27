GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin – GDIZ: first successful clothing shipment for French brand GEMO

Benin – GDIZ: first successful clothing shipment for French brand GEMO

Economy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Société
A historic milestone has been reached for the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ), which has officially completed its first shipment of garments to French fashion brand GEMO.

This achievement marks a decisive step in Benin’s ambition to become a key player in West Africa’s textile industry. It reflects the combined efforts of the Beninese government and SIPI-Bénin S.A., the managing company behind GDIZ, to position the country as a competitive and sustainable industrial hub.

GEMO, a ready-to-wear brand under the French Eram Group, is now one of the first major fashion names to bet on GDIZ for its production chain. Over 50,000 pieces have already been manufactured and shipped to Europe as part of this partnership.

The goal is ambitious: to reach one million units delivered by the end of 2025, and to triple that volume by 2026—hitting three million pieces per year.

This success underscores Benin’s growing industrial potential, driven by a strong local processing policy, particularly in strategic sectors such as cotton.

With a trained workforce, modern infrastructure, and an attractive fiscal environment, GDIZ is steadily establishing itself as a regional textile hub capable of attracting international brands seeking to relocate and produce responsibly.

On the Beninese side, SIPI-Bénin CEO Létondji Behéton hailed GEMO’s arrival as a testament to GDIZ’s growing appeal among global fashion companies.

“Following brands like KIABI, The Children’s Place, and US POLO ASSN, GEMO’s entry further strengthens our position as a leading textile industrial center in Africa,” he stated.

West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

