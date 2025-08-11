Benin: Friday, August 15, 2025 declared a public, non-working, paid holiday

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Labor and Public Service of Benin announced that Friday, August 15, 2025, will be a paid non-working day throughout the entire national territory. This decision is in accordance with the law establishing the legal holidays in the Republic of Benin.

Through an official statement dated August 11, 2025, the Minister of Labor and Public Service, Adidjatou A. Mathys, reminded that the day of Friday, August 15, 2025, marking the Feast of the Assumption, is recognized as a public holiday in Benin. This provision stems from law no. 90-019 of July 27, 1990, which sets the legal holidays on the national territory.

The text specifies that this day will be “non-working and paid” for all workers, in all sectors of activity and throughout the entire territory. It is a legal holiday granted on the occasion of this important Christian celebration, commemorating the elevation of the Virgin Mary to heaven.

The ministry, on behalf of the government, also sends its wishes to the Christian community of the country. “The Minister wishes the entire Christian community a happy holiday,” can be read in the statement signed by Victorin V. Honvoh, the minister’s Chief of Staff.

The Feast of the Assumption, celebrated every August 15, is one of the religious events listed in the official calendar of public holidays in Benin. It holds a special significance for many faithful, who see it as a time of reflection and spiritual fervor.