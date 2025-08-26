Benin–France cooperation: an agreement worth 5.2 billion CFA francs to strengthen civil protection

- Advertisement -

On July 18, a financing agreement for FCFA 5.2 billion was signed between Benin and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) to modernize and expand the national civil protection system.

The project is built around three main components. The first involves rolling out the 118 emergency number, free and accessible nationwide, supported by a centralized call management platform. The second provides for the construction of five rescue centers in the municipalities of Natitingou, Tanguiéta, Ségbana, Glazoué, and Comè, as well as equipping about ten other sites with ambulances and tanker trucks, particularly in the north of the country. Finally, the third focuses on prevention and training, through awareness campaigns and introductory first-aid sessions, in collaboration with the Benin Red Cross.

Implementation of this program will be handled by the Beninese Civil Protection Agency, with technical support from France’s Directorate for Security and Defense Cooperation. The stated goal is to expand emergency services coverage nationwide, reduce response times, and improve the response to emergencies.

This agreement thus signals the shared commitment of Cotonou and Paris to strengthen Benin’s operational capacities in security and in protecting the population.