Benin: Five people arrested for possession and manufacture of counterfeit banknotes in Ouassa-Péhunco

In the locality of Ouassa-Péhunco, in the Atacora Department, the authorities arrested five individuals suspected of possessing and manufacturing counterfeit banknotes.

The operation followed information that counterfeit currency was circulating in the area. Alerted, the competent units targeted several homes where suspicious activities had been reported.

During the searches, investigators recovered counterfeit banknotes of various denominations, as well as equipment suspected of being used to make them.

The suspects, all adults, were placed in custody to allow the investigative services to continue their inquiries. They will be brought before the public prosecutor to answer the charges against them.

This case is part of the authorities’ actions to fight currency counterfeiting, a scourge likely to weaken the local economy and undermine confidence in the circulation of means of payment.

The investigations continue to determine the extent of the alleged activity and identify potential accomplices.

